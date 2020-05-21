Crime Story

The LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL and THE MOB MUSEUM are partnering for a new 11-episode true crime podcast, "MOBBED UP: THE FIGHT FOR LAS VEGAS," debuting with two episodes posting MAY 26th and posting weekly on TUESDAYS through JULY 28th. R-J podcast producer REED REDMOND is hosting the show, examining the history of organized crime in LAS VEGAS.

"Partnering with the REVIEW-JOURNAL on this podcast series was a rewarding experience and a welcome addition to THE MOB MUSEUM's focus on creating enhanced online content during its temporary closure,'' said THE MOB MUSEUM VP/Exhibits and Programs GEOFF SCHUMACHER. "Our combined resources have yielded a top-shelf production that yanks the veil off the dark history of organized crime in LAS VEGAS. This is can't-miss listening."

"The REVIEW-JOURNAL Recognizes THE MOB MUSEUM as a renowned institution that brings to life the stories that once made headlines in LAS VEGAS' largest and oldest newspaper," said REVIEW-JOURNAL Exec. Editor & SVP/News GLENN COOK. "The MOBBED UP series represents our most significant collaboration to date with the MUSEUM, and by far our most ambitious podcast project at reviewjournal.com."

« see more Net News