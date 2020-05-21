-
KMAJ/Topeka Adds 'Law Enforcement Today'
May 21, 2020 at 7:20 AM (PT)
CUMULUS News-Talk KMAJ-A (THE BIG TALKER)/TOPEKA, KS has added the syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY."
The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY; WILEY tells ALL ACCESS that three more affiliates are testing the show with an eye towards adding it to their lineups soon.
Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.
