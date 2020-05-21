Laite (Photo: Coffey Funeral Home)

Former major market radio News Director REG LAITE passed away on MAY 12th of cancer at 89, according to obituaries at the JOURNAL NEWS (WESTCHESTER-ROCKLAND) and LARADIO.COM.

LAITE served as a reporter/editor at WBZ-A/BOSTON and WINS-A and WCBS-A/NEW YORK and later worked as News Director at KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA in 1967-70, Managing Editor/News Dir. at KFWB-A/LOS ANGELES in 1970-76, News Manager at WNBC-A-WNWS/NEW YORK in 1976, and News Dir. at WOR-A/NEW YORK in 1977-81 before finishing his career at NBC NEWS.

