Rescheduled

The FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL in BROOKLYN, MI has been rescheduled for 2021 as a result of COVID-19 concerns. Originally scheduled for JULY 17th-19th of this year, the 2021 version will retain the originally-booked 2020 headliners, JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS and THOMS RHETT. The Country music and camping festival’s new dates are JULY 16-18, 2021.

Also on the bill for next year are: JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, RUSSELL DICKERSON, GONE WEST featuring COLBIE CAILLAT, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, CHRIS LANE, TRACY LAWRENCE, DAVID LEE MURPHY, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, MITCHELL TENPENNY, and DEEJAY SILVER.

All festival passes previously purchased for 2020 will be honored in 2021, and full refunds are also available during a 30-day window that begins TODAY (5/21).

« see more Net News