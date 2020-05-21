-
Blubrry Offers Private Internal Podcasting Options
May 21, 2020 at 8:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BLUBRRY has released its new Private Internal Podcasting service for businesses looking to lock down their podcasts to protect them from public distribution.
The hosting service is offering three levels of security based on three hosting plans, simple (limiting private podcasts to 50 user-seats), standard (additional security and 200 user-seats), and enterprise (500 user-seats, most secure).
-