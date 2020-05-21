Special Programming

DOT COM PLUS Triple A WZEW (92 ZEW)/MOBILE has created HOME FEST to air THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. Starting FRIDAY MAY 22nd at 1p, 92 ZEW will broadcast nothing but previously recorded live sets from some of the biggest artists in their library all weekend long, and it will also benefit the SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND.

Station APD GENE MURRELL “We're all tired of everything being cancelled especially live music and concerts, that's why 92 ZEW created over 31 hours of nothing but great live music, including artist interviews and some ‘backstage’ acoustic performances mixed in too.”

SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND is a nonprofit charity that maintains a financial fund from which professional musicians can draw when in need of medical care or financial needs. Initially intended as a one-time CD launch benefit for VICTORIA WILLIAMS, SWEET RELIEF has evolved into a charity organization that relies on donations from artists and the public as a general fund to all professional musicians in need.

