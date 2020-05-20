KSCS ready to party

CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with special programming. The “Party Playlist Weekend” kicks off TOMORROW (5/22) at 3p (CT) and runs through MONDAY night (5/25).

APD/MD and afternoon driver AL FARB tells ALL ACCESS the “flush the format” programming will feature only “uptempo, high energy, fun party songs.” They’re taking written requests here. Listen live here.

