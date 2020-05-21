New Exec. Committee Members

Four new members have been named to the Executive Committee of MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) GROUP. The new members are ENTRAVISION/SACRAMENTO-STOCKTON SVP/GM ANGIE BALDERAS; VKB MEDIA CONSULTING Principal VALERIE BLACKBURN; RENO MEDIA GROUP VP/GM TRICIAL GALLENBECK; and NEUHOFF MEDIA Pres./CEO BETH NEUHOFF.

Spokeswoman DENYSE MESNIK said, “Seasoned radio pros, these accomplished ladies bring expertise in a variety of areas, years of experience in leadership and well-earned reputations as some of the best in the business. They are perfect additions to the MIW Executive Committee and, not surprisingly, they’ve already hit the ground running on behalf of the MIWs! We also extend heartfelt thanks to two good friends and long-term MIW colleagues transitioning off of the Executive Committee, HEIDI RAPHAEL, Chief Communications Officer, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP (MIW Spokeswoman from 2008-2014), and JENNIFER WILLIAMS, Vice President Digital Marketing, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. They leave with our immense gratitude for many years of dedication and service to the MIWs.”

