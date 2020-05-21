Celebrity Inspiration

Podcast network AUDIO UP has partnered with NEW YORK UNIVERSITY's CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE OF RECORDED MUSIC for a new podcast, "OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY," offering inspirational stories aimed at 2020 graduates facing an uncertain future and a job market battered by the pandemic.

The show will feature professionals talking about their own careers and how they adapted to handle adversity, including CNN anchor DON LEMON, "MODERN FAMILY" co-creator STEVE LEGITAN, producer/songwriter JASON "POO BEAR" BOYD, LOS ANGELES LAKERS Center JAVALE MCGEE, "TRUE DETECTIVE" creator NIC PIZZALATO, and actor DAVID ARQUETTE; DAVIS INSTITUTE Chair JEFF RABHAN is featured in the first episode, and the teaser includes audio from the late ALAN THICKE, who sent a special recording on the eve of his passing to AUDIO UP CEO/Founder and JINGLE PUNKS co-founder JARED GUTSTADT.

RABHAN said, “I feel like we’re keepers of treasures. Everything we’ve experienced and done - music, entertainment, books, whatever it is -- we have these treasures, and if you don’t give them away, it’s the most selfish thing in the world to do. For me, sharing my approach with OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY helps broadcast my personal ethos and desire to give away whatever my life in music is worth to someone else who is hungry.”



“The premise of this podcast is really straightforward,” said GUTSTADT. “OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY started as small thought -- ‘how was I going to transition from one career to the next.’ I invested so much emotionally and physically into being JINGLE JARED. Realizing I could ask some of the best multi-hyphenate minds of our time how they achieved amazing things ended up being a great educational experience for me, one I’m happy to share with students at NYU’s CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE as well as whomever else wants to check it out...”



The show will post 20 episodes TOMORROW (5/22).

« back to Net News