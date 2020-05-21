Big Machine Label Group

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP artists will unite for a collaborative performance of the national anthem during NBC-TV's broadcast of “INDY 500 Special: Back Home Again” this SUNDAY (5/24) at 2p (ET). The performance will include SHERYL CROW, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY ANTEBELLUM, THOMAS RHETT, BRANTLEY GILBERT, JUSTIN MOORE, BRETT YOUNG, CARLY PEARCE, MIKE ELI of ELI YOUNG BAND, DANIELLE BRADBERY, ABBEY CONE, HEATH SANDERS, NOAH SCHNACKY, AVENUE BEAT, DAN SMALLEY and PAYTON SMITH.

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, each artist recorded their part separately and submitted it to producer JULIAN RAYMOND and BMLG President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA, who pieced together the performances.

« see more Net News