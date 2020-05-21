Bobby Bones (Photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES will star in a 16-part travel/adventure series from NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC and its longtime partner, BBC STUDIOS, with the working title “Breaking BOBBY BONES.”

In each half-hour episode, BONES “travels to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities,” according to the network’s description of the show. “Upon arrival, he meets local heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades, living up to his mantra — Fight. Grind. Repeat. It’s an action-packed celebration of resilient Americans who work hard, play hard and above all take pride in everything they do.”

In addition to his nationally-syndicated Country radio show, BONES is also a comedian, musician, bestselling author and mentor on ABC’s “American Idol.”

« see more Net News