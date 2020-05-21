CRS360 webinar

If you missed COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB)’s excellent CRS360 webinar YESTERDAY (5/20) on programming during the CORONAVIRUS pandemic (or even if you caught it and want to watch it again), it’s now available to view here.

The webinar, titled “Five Things I’ve Learned: Programming During COVID-19,” featured programmers CARLETTA BLAKE (WGAR/CLEVELAND), BRENT MICHAELS (KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD) and JOEY TACK (KNCI/SACRAMENTO), each sharing five fundamental discoveries which changed their approach to listeners, communication, branding, music selection, and maintaining the right tone during the national health crisis. They also discussed what programming fundamentals may look like after COVID-19. Check it out.

