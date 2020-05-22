Afternoon Opening

NRG MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9)/OMAHA has a unusual afternoon drive opportunity.

Are you well organized, self-motivated and an effective multi-tasker with high energy and a passion for radio? Do you easily connect with people on-air, in person and are you proactive and innovative with social media and video? Do you have production skills, too?

Send your package including brief airchecks and links to all social media. Please use this link to apply.

« see more Net News