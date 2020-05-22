Simulcast

BLOOMBERG RADIO and TELEVISION's "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE" will add a two-hour daily radio/TV simulcast starting TUESDAY (5/26). The show, which airs 4-7a on TV and 7-10a on radio, will simulcast the 7-9a hours with TOM KEENE, JONATHAN FERRO, and LISA ABRAMOWICZ anchoring. The show will continue to air 9-10a on radio with KEENE and PAUL SWEENEY, and 4-5a with FRANCINE LACQUA and 5-7a with LACQUA and KEENE on TV.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to harness the power of BLOOMBERG’s unparalleled newsroom to bring our global audience the information they need. The expansion of ‘BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE’ to a BLOOMBERG TELEVISION and RADIO simulcast is the latest demonstration of this,” said BLOOMBERG TELEVISION and RADIO Global Head AL MAYERS. “The simulcast will now reach our viewers around the world, while existing listeners will be brought one step closer to the action.”

