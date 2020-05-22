Begins Saturday, May 23rd At 4p

ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE will reminisce about the good ol’ days, before quarantine, with the "TOP 107 SONGS OF LAST DECADE, BECAUSE THIS ONE SUCKS" countdown beginning SATURDAY, MAY 23rd at 4p for the MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.

107.7 THE END PD LESLIE SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, “Let’s be honest, the ‘Roaring Twenties’ haven’t started as planned. We figured our listeners could use a helping of musical comfort food, so GREGR, ALYSSA and WALT are hosting a celebration of the 2010s all weekend like only they can.”

THE END's TOP 107 SONGS OF LAST DECADE starts SATURDAY (5/23) at 4p, SUNDAY (5/24) at noon, and MEMORIAL DAY at 10a. It's supported by SKREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY. Tune in at 1077theend.radio.com.

« see more Net News