New Series 'Check Your DMs'

RED BULL is sponsoring a brand new series, "RED BULL Check Your DMs." The series uncovers what it means to collaborate in the digital age. Three artists who have never met, from three different countries and three different musical backgrounds work together on a brand new track, entirely online.

The first episode of the series will drop on THE RED BULL MUSIC YOUTUBE CHANNEL on MAY 22nd.

The new series boasts a global roster of artists, featuring musicians and producers from the U.K. (MS BANKS, DJ Q, FLAVA D, BURNA), CANADA (RYAN HEMSWORTH), JAPAN (TOFU BEATS), THE NETHERLANDS (GAIDAA), AUSTRALIA (DIAMOND VARGAS), SOUTH KOREA (CIFIKA), MEXICO (GIRL ULTRA), AUSTRIA (PHIL SPEISER, PALAZZO BEATS), USA (WOW JONES) and PUERTO RICO (YARTZE).

