Sold

MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. is selling '80s WQKK (Q106.9) and its booster WQKK-FM1/RENOVO, PA; Rock WQCK (QWIK ROCK 105.9)/PHILIPSBURG, PA and its booster WQCK-FM1/STATE COLLEGE, PA; News-Talk WBLF-A/BELLEFONTE, PA; and W292EZ/ALTOONA, PA to SCHLESINGER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $350,000 for WQKK and its booster, WBLF, and W292EZ and $25,000 and payment of the remaining balance of a promissory note for WQCK and its booster.

In other filings with the FCC, FORT WALTON BEACH EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is transferring noncommercial Contemporary Christian WPSM/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL to DESTINY WORSHIP CENTER INC. The resolution by the transferor's board notes that "financial conditions facing FORT WALTON BEACH EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION and WPSM make the continued operation of WPSM doubtful."

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has applied for an STA to operate KPLV/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX with a temporary antenna on a temporary tower after its licensed tower collapsed.

Filing for Silent STAs were TOWER ROAD MEDIA, INC. (WDUX-A/WAUPACA, WI, just acquired station and is updating and improving facilities) and CSN INTERNATIONAL (K255CS/LINCOLN, NE, transmitter failure).

And Y BRIDGE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WYBZ (Y107.3)/CROOKSVILLE-ZANESVILLE, OH to JOEL LOSEGO's AVC COMMUNICATIONS MULTIMEDIA GROUP, LLC for $1.4 million.

« see more Net News