LIVEXLIVE is partnering with PODCASTONE, which it recently announced it is acquiring in a stock deal (NET NEWS 5/8), to produce and distribute a streaming stand-up comedy and music "video podcast" special with ADAM CAROLLA. The "Vodcast," part of CAROLLA's stand-up comedy touring act "ADAM CAROLLA IS UNPREPARED," will stream live from the HOUSTON IMPROV with musical performances by GRAHAM PARKER (performing in LONDON) and JOHN HIATT and an appearance by Rep. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX). The event is a benefit for the HOUSTON FOOD BANK. The show will be available live on SATURDAY (5/23) at 4p (ET) with replays available on demand, and will be fed as an episode of CAROLLA's daily podcast on MONDAY.

LIVEXLIVE CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, "This unique collaboration with ADAM CAROLLA is a preview of how we plan to drive viewership by cross-pollinating our live music and podcast business platforms around talent-first opportunities that excite both consumers and advertisers."

"The ink isn't even dry on the acquisition agreement and we're already jointly doing things that have never been done before," said PODCASTONE Founder/Exec. Chairman NORM PATTIZ. "Our respective teams are energized to work towards creating an incredibly robust digital platform that provides artists, customers, advertisers and sponsors with the opportunity to be part of this unique experience."

