Classic Calls

JOE McMILLAN checks in with ALL ACCESS to share that ED PERRY's MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING has finally debuted WMEX-A/QUINCY, MA as an Oldies station.

The station features LARRY JUSTICE from 9:15a-2p and JOE MC MILLAN from 2-6p and features a mix of hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

