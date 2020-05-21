Murphy

BUFFALO BILLS radio play-by-play voice JOHN MURPHY has exited his hosting duties on the "ONE BILLS LIVE" show airing weekdays noon-3p (ET) on ENTERCOM Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO and MSG NETWORK but will continue calling the BILLS games, reports the BUFFALO NEWS. CHRIS BROWN and MADDY GLAB will split duties in replacing MURPHY on the radio/TV simulcast show, which is produced by BILLS owner TERRY PEGULA's PEGULA SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT.

MURPHY, whose contract for the show was expiring next month, told the NEWS that the decision to leave was “sort of a mutual one” and that he wanted to spend more time with his grandson and stay healthy during the pandemic.

« see more Net News