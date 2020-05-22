New In Jackson, MS

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped Classic Hits WJDX (105.1 THE RIVER)/JACKSON, MS to Urban as THE NEW REAL 105.1, JACKSON's New #1 For Hip Hop And R&B. THE NEW REAL 105.1 has launched with 10,000 songs in a row and will feature personalities T-ROY, BIG SUE, PAPA KEITH and PREMIERE's syndicated morning show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB with DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSON Market Pres. MIKE COMFORT commented, "We are excited to launch THE NEW REAL 105.1 in JACKSON and bring another choice for Hip Hop and R&B to the market. Based on our research, we know not only is this going to connect with our market’s audience, but this format is also going to produce a strong listener base for our advertisers - things just got real!"

Full Programming Lineup:

THE BREAKFAST CLUB: 5:30 - 10a

BIG SUE: 10a – 3p

PAPA KEITH: 3 – 7p

T-ROY: 7p – midnight

THE MIX TAPE WITH DJ 33 1/3: 10p – 2a (FRIDAYS and SATURDAYS)

