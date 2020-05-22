The Alarm

THE ALARM's MIKE and JULES PETERS are set to guest DJ on SIRIUS XM's "1ST WAVE" Show this MEMORIAL DAY weekend.

The pair will take over the show for "ARTIST DJ" Weekend, sharing their rock 'n' roll life stories in between spinning tracks from the NEW WAVE era of the late '70s and early '80s, including three ALARM songs.

The PETERS will be joining other legendary artists like BILLY IDOL, MARKY RAMONE, DEVO's GERALD CASALE, BERLIN's TERRI NUNN and more to DJ to the nation this MEMORIAL DAY weekend, MAY 23rd through 25th.

