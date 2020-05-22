Talked To Buck

PREMIERE NETWORKS' BUCK SEXTON was one of the talk radio hosts who interviewed President TRUMP this week, but with one difference: SEXTON interviewed TRUMP in person, in the Oval Office.

The conversation took place WEDNESDAY (5/22) and SEXTON was tested for COVID-19 (negative) before he was able to talk to TRUMP. SEXTON, a TRUMP supporter, said that WEDNESDAY "was a good day for Team BUCK, and I’m glad that we had the chance to go down there."

