WNYC Studios Cancels 'Nancy' Podcast
May 22, 2020
WNYC STUDIOS has cancelled LGBTQ+ podcast "NANCY" after three years.
Hosts KATHY TU and TOBIN LOW announced the show's end on TWITTER, writing, "We are so proud of the work we did on this show. The stories that we've gotten to share with you over the last three years have meant the world to us. And above all else, the love you have shown us has neen unbelievable." TU and LOW will be joining the staff at "RADIOLAB" in JULY, while the last episode of "NANCY" will post on JUNE 29th.
An announcement: pic.twitter.com/if9B35IgnT— Nancy Podcast (@NancyPodcast) May 22, 2020
