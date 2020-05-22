Good Luck, Finalists!

REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS/SANTA ROSA, CA five station cluster Country KBBL (93.7 THE BULL), Adult Standards KBBL-HD2 (JAZZY 99.1) AC KZST (100.1), Oldies/Adult Hits KWVF (102.7 THE WOLF), and Top 40 KJZY (106.3 THE BEAT) are presenting the first ever SONOMA COUNTY STARS OF TOMORROW youth talent competition.

An original field of 36 contestants aged 14-18 was narrowed to ten finalists after radio station listeners viewed their online performance videos and cast more than 73,000 votes for their favorites. The finalists will now compete for more than $10,000 dollars in prizes, but only one will earn the Grand Prize of a $5000 account at COMMUNITY FIRST CREDIT UNION. The runner up will receive $1500 gift certificate at MONTGOMERY VILLAGE shopping center. Both winners will be decided by a panel of celebrity judges, all professionals in the entertainment industry with local ties. The judges are led by WESTWOOD ONE syndicated radio personality ELAINA SMITH.

The judges will view new performance videos from the finalists and make their selections as part of a livestreamed Finals Event on JUNE 16. The webcast show will be hosted by radio station personalities who will also be raising money to benefit the LUTHER BURBANK CENTER’s Arts and Education Fund which provides programs in music, dance, theater and visual arts to over 40,000 local school children each year. Viewers will be able to make donations online as they watch the show.

Meet the finalists and learn more here.

