Walt Love

REACH MEDIA’s syndicated GOSPEL TRAXX WITH WALT "BABY LOVE is celebrating 25 years on the air. The weekend show started in 1995.

LOVE told ALL ACCESS, “I started the show as an heartfelt outgrowth of our first syndicated Urban radio show, THE COUNTDOWN WITH WALT "BABY" LOVE. Because of my faith, love of Gospel music, and encouragement from Program Directors across the country, GOSPEL TRAXX became a reality. During the recording of the COUNTDOWN one week I mentioned to my team that I'd like to play a Gospel song during the show because I was feeling a need to thank GOD for his continued blessings in my life and they said, "If you're feeling it do it."

At that point I started realizing that I wanted to add a Gospel music syndicated radio show to my arsenal, and we did just that. We started planning in the summer of 1994 and in FEBRUARY 1995 we were on the air in 52 markets and 8 of the top 10 markets in the UNITED STATES. We're now celebrating our twenty fifth year. I want to thank REACH MEDIA for helping me to continue what I started years ago. To GOD be the glory."

