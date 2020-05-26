Over 34,000 From 34-Hour Radiothon To Benefit CIVL

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (101WKQX)/CHICAGO's Morning Crew BRIAN, ALI & JUSTIN raised over $34,000 for the CHICAGO INDEPENDENT VENUE LEAGUE (CIVL) during a 34-hour Radiothon that began last THURSDAY (5/21) to help independent music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (NET NEWS 5/20). The hours on-air were filled with music, memories, interviews with venue owners, CHICAGOANS, and artists reminiscing about favorite venues and shows.

THE KQX MORNING CREW interviews included BILLY JOE ARMSTRONG from GREEN DAY, GROUPLOVE, SILVERSUN PICKUPS, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, LOCAL H, KFLAY, ALL TIME LOW, POWFU, CHIP Z’NUFF, and JERRY from JBTV.

BRIAN, ALI & JUSTIN also heard from so many venue owners including REGGIE’S, METRO, BEAT KITCHEN, SUBTERRANEAN, HIDEOUT, DORIAN’S, CAFÉ MUSTACHE, PARK WEST, THE RIVIERA THEATRE, THE VIC, SPYBAR, THE SILVERROOM, AVONDALE MUSIC HALL, COLE’S, ROSA’S LOUNGE, THE WHISTLER, MARTYR’S, and TONIC ROOM.

« see more Net News