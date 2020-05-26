Analytics-Only Access

TRITON DIGITAL has expanded user controls within OMNY STUDIO, allowing podcast publishers to grant select users with analytics-only access to the podcast management platform and thus giving publishers the ability to directly share analytics with clients and partners without granting full access to their accounts.

“Through the continuous enhancement of OMNY STUDIO we remain committed to providing publishers with the flexibility and control they need to streamline their podcast operations,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “The addition of analytics-only user permissions enable publishers to efficiently share episode, program and/or organization level analytics with recipients of their choosing at an access level that they are comfortable with.”

