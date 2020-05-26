Partners With Acast

Horror website and podcast network BLOODY DISGUSTING has enlisted ACAST for monetization through dynamic advertising insertion and global expansion of its network for its four existing shows and new shows to be added. The existing shows include "CREEPY," "THE BOO CREW," "SCP ARCHIVES," and "HORROR QUEERS," with "MARGARET'S GARDEN" slated for a 2020 launch.

“Podcasting allows us to elevate the sorts of stories and conversations that horror fans love. Partnering with a global leader in ACAST helps us bring our programming to more and more audiences,” said BLOODY DISGUSTING co-founder TOM OWEN. “There’s something particularly special about the horror genre that lends it so well to podcasting. It can be intimate -- or downright terrifying -- to have someone whispering stories in your ear. It feels really private, and it allows creators to form this special connection with listeners.”

“The diversity of the BLOODY DISGUSTING PODCAST NETWORK is really important to us. When we create our programming, we don’t just think of the next scary story to tell; we think about what horror fans would like to listen to,” added OWEN. “Some of our shows are scary, some are funny, and some are weird. We expand on what you’d typically think of as super gory or violent horror stories to offer a range of programming for a variety of audiences.”

“The innovative ways in which the BLOODY DISGUSTING team approaches horror-focused storytelling is so perfect for podcasting because they truly ignite the imagination,” said ACAST Content Dir., AMERICAS VERONIKA TAYLOR. “We love working with partners that so brilliantly deliver creative content to connect with their dedicated audiences.”

