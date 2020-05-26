Courtney Kelley

Midday host COURTNEY KELLEY has been named morning host at HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WCTK (CAT COUNTRY 98.1)/PROVIDENCE, where she is teamed with current morning host BRIAN MULHERN. KELLEY succeeds MADELYN (“MADDIE”) GRIMALDI, who has resigned to pursue other interests.

Her appointment is effective immediately. Congratulate her here. HALL VP/Programming and WCTK PD BOB WALKER will take over middays for now.

“COURTNEY has been with us since 2013,” said WALKER. “As long as I have known her, she has wanted to host a morning show. We are beyond excited to have her living out that dream every morning on CAT COUNTRY.”

“BRIAN and I have known each other for years,” said KELLEY. “While that is basically true for all native RHODE ISLANDERS, we’ve been friends for a long time. I’ve had my CAT COUNTRY on now for seven years. I’m grateful for the opportunity that HALL COMMUNICATIONS has given me to take this next big step in my career.”

Veteran PROVIDENCE personality KELLEY joined WCTK in 2013 for weekends and fill-ins, and was promoted to middays last year (NET NEWS 6/17/19).

GRIMALDI joined the station in 2015. She started as an intern in the Promotion department, later rising to Promotions Asst. and Dir./Social Media before joining the air staff, initially for fill-ins before landing the midday spot in 2018, then moving to mornings last year.

