New UMG Division

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has launched a new division, DEF JAM AFRICA. DEF JAM AFRICA will follow the blueprint of the DEF JAM RECORDINGS label.

The label will initially be based in JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA and LAGOS, NIGERIA, but will identify and sign artist talent from across AFRICA. It will be supported by dedicated A&R, marketing, creative and digital teams from the UMG teams in NIGERIA and SOUTH AFRICA and will report to UNIVERSAL MUSIC SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA & SOUTH AFRICA MD SIPHO DLAMINI.

DLAMINI commented, "Many of us in AFRICA grew up on music from legendary labels under the UMG umbrella. From BLUE NOTE for jazz fans, to MERCURY RECORDS, which was HUGH MASEKELA’s first US label and UPTOWN RECORDS, the home of JODECI and MARY J BLIGE and many more. For those into hip-hop, no label has such cultural and historic relevance as DEF JAM. From RUN DMC, to LL COOL J, DISTURBING THA PEACE, JAY-Z, BIG SEAN and KANYE WEST, DEF JAM has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide. It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to AFRICA, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of hip-hop from AFRICA, to reach new audiences globally."

DEF JAM RECORDINGS Interim Chairman/CEO JEFF HARLESTON added, "DEF JAM is a globally recognized brand, synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we enthusiastically welcome the launch of DEF JAM AFRICA as an opportunity for audiences worldwide to discover the incredibly talented hip-hop artists emerging from across the continent."

UMG EVP/Market Development ADAM GRANITE said, "DEF JAM has always been a respected mark of hip-hop quality, and the caliber of artists already on the roster, shows that this is a label, truly dedicated to helping the very best rap talent from AFRICA, reach new audiences on a global level."

« see more Net News