Comedian KEVIN HART's SIRIUSXM LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO show "STRAIGHT FROM THE HART" will simulcast a live video version of the show on THURSDAY (5/28) 7-9p (ET). The video will be available to all U.S. residents over 18 years old who register at the satellite service's website.

“The PLASTIC CUP BOYZ and I have so much fun making our SIRIUSXM show each week on LAUGH OUT LOUD RADIO,” said HART. "We want people to have that experience, too, so now we’re taking it to another level with the first live video version. Come check it out!”

