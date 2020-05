Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS has released its list of Top 10 radio spots airing nationally for the week of MAY 18-24, 2020:

LOWE'S BABBEL PROGRESSIVE US CENSUS BUREAU iHEARTRADIO COMMENCEMENT SPEECHES FOR THE CLASS OF 2020 GEICO THE HOME DEPOT O'REILLY AUTO PARTS ALLSTATE

