Kyle Clark

Singer-songwriter KYLE CLARK has signed with SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE for an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. THE 22-year-old GEORGIA native released his self-titled debut EP in APRIL.

SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON called CLARK, “a dynamic songwriter and a hard worker with great potential,” adding, “I’m pleased to welcome him to SONY/ATV, and our team is proud to support him as he develops his career.”

“Watching KYLE grow as a songwriter over the last six months has been nothing short of impressive,” said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE Creative Dir. DANE SCHMIDT. “He has truly committed to his craft and has shown he’ll go above and beyond to succeed as a creator and artist. We’re excited to partner with a musician of his caliber, and we look forward to taking this journey together.”

"I am so excited to sign with SONY/ATV,” said CLARK. “I could not have asked for a better team of people. They have worked hard to make this dream possible. I look forward to the relationships I will make and the songs I will write in this next chapter.”

"KYLE is truly a Swiss Army knife of songwriting; he can do it all and do it all well,” said TREE VIBEZ MUSIC songwriter and producer JORDAN SCHMIDT, who worked with CLARK on his EP. “I have no doubt he’s going to be turning some heads quickly.”

« see more Net News