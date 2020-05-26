Garth Brooks

Country superstar GARTH BROOKS will be honored by the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ ASSOCIATION (NMPA) at its first-ever virtual annual meeting in JUNE. BROOKS will be the recipient of the NMPA Songwriter Icon Award, which honors music creators and composers who have contributed greatly to the craft of songwriting.

NMPA Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE said, “We have wanted to honor GARTH BROOKS for some time, and his incredible words about being remembered as a songwriter first at this year’s GERSHWIN Award for Popular Song compelled us to make this the year. GARTH is someone who has created uplifting, joyful and meaningful music for decades. He’s brought millions of fans to Country music and he’s brought this country together in times of hardship. His music has tackled tough issues, and his lyrics have transformed everyday life into poetry that is as catchy as it is timeless.

“His career has spanned decades and genres, and no one could be more fitting to honor during this challenging time, ISRAELITE continued. “We are grateful to get to hear from him and thank him for what his songwriting has meant to so many of us.”

The NMPA Songwriter Icon Award is typically given at NMPA’s annual gathering of the music industry in NEW YORK on the evening prior to the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala. Past winners include: BILLY JOEL, ALICIA KEYS, RYAN TEDDER, JON BON JOVI, PHARRELL, STEVEN TYLER, DIANE WARREN and STING.

