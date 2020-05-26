Country Music Association

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION has announced its ballot schedules for the 2020 CMA Broadcast Awards and “The 54th Annual CMA Awards.” Eligible CMA members may now submit online applications for the Broadcast Awards in the categories of Broadcast Personality, Station and National Broadcast Personality of the Year here, where they can also find guidelines and instructions for entries. Deadline for submissions is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th at 5p (CT). Winners will be determined by a judging panel of radio and industry professionals.

For “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” the first ballot and instructions will be emailed to the more the 7,200 professional CMA members who are eligible to vote on THURSDAY, JULY 2nd. Voting for the first ballot closes on MONDAY, JULY 13th at 6p (CT).

The second ballot will be emailed on FRIDAY, JULY 31st. Second ballot voting closes on MONDAY, AUGUST 10th at 6p (CT), and the final nominees in each of the 12 categories will be announced later this Summer.

Winners of “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a final round of voting, with ballots going out to CMA members on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st. The final round closes on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 6p (CT).

CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be notified in early OCTOBER and recognized at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” which will be held in NASHVILLE in NOVEMBER. The three-hour awards ceremony will broadcast live on the ABC TELEVISION NETWORK.

Direct questions about Broadcast Awards entries to CMA’s BRENDEN OLIVER here.

« see more Net News