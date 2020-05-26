New Name

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (RADIO 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA has announced it has rebranded to ALT 104.5. The station kicks off the launch TODAY, uninterrupted from 12p-12a.

“Who doesn’t love the big reveal at the end of a makeover show,” said ALT 104.5 PD AMBER MILLER. “Well, ta-da! PHILLY’s Alternative Rock station is now sounding bigger and better than ever, combining the music and personalities our listeners love with this fresh, energetic new aesthetic. The station offers listeners the same music and entertainment they crave, just with a fresh new coat of paint.”

SVPP DERRICK CORBETT added, “It’s incredible for us to be able to give the people of PHILADELPHIA an even bigger and stronger brand of the Alternative Rock format with the new ALT 104.5. The foundation for this music started right here over a decade ago, so to watch it evolve in the manner that we’re planning is something the city deserves and that we’re excited to provide."

WRFF signed on as RADIO 104.5 on MAY 16, 2007.

