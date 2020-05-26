Taking It To The Streets - Literally & Virtually

COX MEDIA TAMPA stations, (Hot AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9), Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5), Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE), AC WDUV (105.5 THE DOVE) and Adult Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE)), are hosting 'Break The Stigma,' a virtual walk for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Listeners are invited to take part and help raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health issues. A walk in the park, around the neighborhood, or even on a treadmill at home are examples of where listeners can safely walk, and at the same time, keep physical distance.

Music for the walk will be provided by the stations, who have agreed to go commercial free for two hours during the event.

CMG TAMPA VP/Market Manager KEITH LAWLESS said, "COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA really wants to do our part and help shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health issues in our community. "Everybody in TAMPA BAY has been affected during this incredibly stressful time and we want to just remind people how important it is to take care of themselves and others."

The event takes place SATURDAY (5/30) from 9-11a ET.

