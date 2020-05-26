Local 1290

NRG MEDIA News-Talk KOIL-A/OMAHA has added a live two-hour daily talk show on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the community. "LOCAL 1290” will be hosted by NEIL NELKIN and co-hosted on a rotating basis by Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5) moring team NIKKI OSWALD and LAURA BLENKUSH, Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE)/OMAHA morning hosts MIKE'L SEVERE and DAMON BENNING, and Classic Rock KOOO (101.9 THE KEG) morning host MATT TOMPKINS.

AM PD and the show's Executive Producer MIKE THOMPSON said, “There has certainly been a lot of doom and gloom in this pandemic’s new normal -- so it’s time for an uplifting, informative and entertaining celebration of all of us in OMAHA and COUNCIL BLUFFS.”

NELKIN said, “Finally a positive show about our listeners, our community and businesses within the OMAHA and COUNCIL BLUFFS area. We want to highlight the local business and hear their stories about how they are doing and re-opening. It’s a community feel good, as we are all in this together.”

