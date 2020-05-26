Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM and its related businesses in NASHVILLE — HATCH SHOW PRINT, RCA STUDIO B, the CMA THEATER, and the TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER — have extended their temporary, COVID-19-related closure a third time, now planning to remain shuttered through TUESDAY, JUNE 30th

The businesses had first expected to be closed until MARCH 31st, then extended the closure to APRIL 30th as the pandemic continued, then extended again until MAY 31st (NET NEWS 4/27).

“The health and safety of our guests and staff are our top priority, and with that in mind, we have made the decision to extend our temporary closure,” said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “When we reopen our doors, measures and protocols will be in place to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and the community.”

The museum notes that it will continue to monitor developments and rely on guidance from public health officials to inform future decisions.

« back to Net News