Healing Through Music

MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) and HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS are stepping up to bring smiles and relief to patients and caregivers in children’s hospitals across the country with HEALING THROUGH MUSIC. Through the series, called “MUSICIANS ON CALL & HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS PRESENT HEALING THROUGH MUSIC,” national recording artists are bringing music to patients and caregivers with surprise, once-in-a-lifetime virtual performances.

Some well known artists have volunteered and will be featured in the series, including: SIA, JASON DERULO, DARIUS RUCKER, LAUREN DAIGLE, JOJO, LAUREN ALAINA, JON PARDI, RACHEL PLATTEN, ALLY BROOKE, INGRID MICHAELSON, FONSECA and more.

MOC said, “Over the next four weeks the series will surprise these brave individuals and teams with performances ranging from intimate one-on-one visits with their favorite artists to hundreds of individuals tuning in throughout the hospital.”

Videos from these performances are premiered on MUSICIANS ON CALL’s and HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS’ social media accounts every day at 7p (EST) MONDAY through FRIDAY, in conjunction with hospital shift changes and the hour that citizens nationwide show their gratitude to caregivers.

More information about the series is available at www.musiciansoncall.org/healingthroughmusic and www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/healing-through-music/.

Follow the series on FACEBOOK , INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE by following @musiciansoncall and @hyundaihopeonwheels.

