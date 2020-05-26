Wayne (l), Cooke (c), Stovall (r)

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' RUNAWAY JUNE will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of JUNE. Beginning on MONDAY, JUNE 1st and continuing through FRIDAY, JUNE 26th, the group's NAOMI COOKE, JENNIFER WAYNE and newest member NATALIE STOVALL can be heard sharing stories and music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with RUNAWAY JUNE for the month of JUNE. They are talented musicians and have a huge following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA,” said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE.

“We are so excited to partner with GO COUNTRY," said WAYNE. "As a CALIFORNIA native, I listen to GO COUNTRY every time I am in the car at home, so I am so excited that the girls and I will be hosting the show. We are always so appreciative of their support and can’t wait for listeners to tune in."

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

