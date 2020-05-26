Extends Deal

ADLARGE MEDIA has reached agreement with ASHLEY FLOWERS' AUDIOCHUCK podcast network and its "CRIME JUNKIE" podcast on an extension of its advertising representation deal. ADLARGE's CABANA podcast division will also represent four new podcasts on the AUDIOCHUCK network, including "COUNTERCLOCK," which debuted earlier this year.

"CRIME JUNKIE has captivated female audiences with ASHLEY’s unique approach to true crime," said ADLARGE Co-Founder/Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. "Her insights into what passionate true crime fans want to hear will be an asset as we bring on new titles to AUDIOCHUCK Network. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with ASHLEY."

"With AUDIOCHUCK, we will bring more content like CRIME JUNKIE and COUNTERCLOCK that satisfies true crime fans’ appetite for a different take on the genre," said FLOWERS. "ADLARGE has been with me from the start, and I couldn’t be happier that they will continue to bring their audio ad sales expertise to CRIME JUNKIE and the AUDIOCHUCK Network."

UTA Head of Emerging Platforms OREN ROSENBAUM added, "ASHLEY has a pulse on the business and is deeply instinctual about what engages audiences. We are confident that the collaboration between AUDIOCHUCK and CABANA will propel her ever-evolving brand and contribute to delivering more untold and compelling stories."

"The ROI from CRIME JUNKIE has been tremendous for our advertisers," said ADLARGE/CABANA VP/Digital Sales & Partnerships ILWIRA MARCISZEK. "The premium ad opportunities available with CRIME JUNKIE are trusted by our ad partners and will only expand with AUDIOCHUCK Network, which will bring more engaged listeners at scale."

