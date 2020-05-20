Jon Steingard

JON STEINGARD, the lead vocalist and songwriter for the Christian band HAWK NELSON, has announced on INSTAGRAM that he no longer believes in God.

STEINGARD wrote in the caption of a lengthy note on MAY 20th, "I’ve been terrified to post this for a while but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest.

"After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life — I am now finding that I no longer believe in God.

"I'm open to the idea that God is there. I'd prefer if he was. I suspect if he is there, he is very different than what I was taught."

