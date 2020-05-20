-
Frontman of Christian Band Hawk Nelson Announces 'I No Longer Believe In God'
JON STEINGARD, the lead vocalist and songwriter for the Christian band HAWK NELSON, has announced on INSTAGRAM that he no longer believes in God.
STEINGARD wrote in the caption of a lengthy note on MAY 20th, "I’ve been terrified to post this for a while but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest.
"After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life — I am now finding that I no longer believe in God.
"I'm open to the idea that God is there. I'd prefer if he was. I suspect if he is there, he is very different than what I was taught."
I’ve been terrified to post this for a while - but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest. I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all - and also open to having my heart changed in the future. I am not looking for a debate at all - just a chance to share my story in the hopes some good can come from it. I love you all.
