Bucky Baxter Passes Away

Pedal steel guitarist BUCKY BAXTER, who played with, among others, BOB DYLAN, STEVE EARLE, R.E.M., KACEY MUSGRAVES, RYAN ADAMS, JOE HENRY, BEN FOLDS, the BEASTIE BOYS (on the 2000 family-and-friends Country music parody "Country Mike's Greatest Hits"), and his son RAYLAND BAXTER, died MONDAY (5/25) in SANIBEL ISLAND, FL at 65, reports ROLLING STONE.

BAXTER played with EARLE's backing band THE DUKES in the '80s and early '90s on record and on tour, then met DYLAN and joined his "Never Ending Tour" through 1999, including DYLAN's "MTV UNPLUGGED" show in 1995 and the album "Time Out of Mind" in 1997. He released a solo album, "Most Likely, No Problem," in 1999 before joining ADAMS for touring and recording. More recently, he played on son RAYLAND BAXTER's albums; RAYLAND confirmed his father's passing in an INSTAGRAM post.

