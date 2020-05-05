-
TopLine By Futuri Presents Nielsen Audio April '20 Ratings Released Today
May 27, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL '20 results arrive TODAY for BAKERSFIELD; OMAHA; AKRON; CHARLESTON, SC; and HARRISBURG. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming THURSDAY, MAY 28th: LITTLE ROCK; SPOKANE; COLUMBIA, SC; DES MOINES; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; LITTLE ROCK; and SPRINGFIELD, MA.
-