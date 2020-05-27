8 Episode Podcast

The REFUGEE AND IMMIGRANT CENTER FOR EDUCATION AND LEGAL SERVICES (RAICES) is launching its first podcast with the debut of "HOMELAND INSECURITY" TODAY (5/27).

The eight-episode podcast, hosted by UNDOCUMENTED YOUTH MOVEMENT leader ERIKA ANDIOLA, tracks how the DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, created to fight terrorism, has instead been redirected to target undocumented immigrants. Four episodes are being posted TODAY.

