REVOLT MEDIA & TV has tapped DETAVIO SAMUELS for COO duties. Most recently he was URBAN ONE’s Division Pres. for iONE DIGITAL & ONE SOLUTION.

SAMUELS told ALL ACCESS, “Hip-Hop culture drives mainstream culture in every way you can imagine including music, fashion, dance, art and beyond. Its unique power to inform, unify and mobilize under the common languages of humanity and revolution is unmatched, and REVOLT MEDIA & TV is uniquely positioned to be the go to place for all things related to storytelling in hip- hop. Whether as a brand disruptor, a creative partner to artists, a connection point for brands, a global media powerhouse, or most importantly, a home to those who love and appreciate the culture, there is no better place to be than REVOLT.”

REVOLT CEO ROMA KHANNA added, “I am excited to add DETAVIO’s leadership and track record of success with content and brands across traditional and digital platforms to the stellar team we have built at REVOLT. His growth mindset and his passion for the culture will help build REVOLT's mission to consistently and unapologetically serve our core Gen Hip-Hop audience.”

SAMUELS will oversee all aspects of programming and content including original development, content acquisitions, physical production, and post-production, as well as responsibility for video content and strategy for REVOLT’s digital platforms. He will also oversee insights, creative, consumer marketing, and PR. REVOLT MEDIA & TV is owned by SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS.

