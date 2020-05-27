Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of Country record industry and artist management veteran STAN BYRD, who passed away on SATURDAY, MAY 23rd at the age of 77. He is being fondly remembered in numerous tributes on FACEBOOK from friends and former colleagues for his big heart, sense of humor and passion for music, with several industry friends calling him “quite a character” and others describing him as a mentor.

Survivors include his wife, VALERIE BYRD, daughter CAITLIN FOOTE (and husband SPENCER), step-children WILL WILSON (and wife REBECCA) and CLAIRE WILSON, three grandchildren, with another on the way, and two sisters. According to a funeral home web site, the family will schedule a service at a later date.

« see more Net News