New Podcasts

MEREDITH CORP. is launching four new branded podcasts from four of its magazine properties in the next month, with the first show coming TODAY (5/27).

On tap for the publisher are "HOMEMADE" from ALLRECIPES, hosted by MARTIE DUNCAN with guests including GUY FIERI, RACHAEL RAY, and CARLA HALL, debuting TODAY; SOUTHERN LIVING's "BISCUITS & JAM," with Editor-in-Chief SID EVANS interviewing musicians like MARTINA MCBRIDE, WILLIE NELSON, LEE ANN WOMACK, and GLADYS KNIGHT, bowing JUNE 2nd; "WE ARE FAMILY" from PARENTS, hosted by SHAUN T. FIRNESS and JULIA DENNISON, beginning JUNE 9th; and TRAVEL + LEISURE's "LET'S GO TOGETHER" travel show with KELLEE EDWARDS, starting JUNE 10th. Each show will start with a 12-episode first season.

MEREDITH DIGITAL Pres. CATHERINE LEVENE said, “Podcasts present a growing opportunity for our trusted brands to tell resonant stories in ways that are possible only through voice technology and the intimate listening environment it provides. As we continue to expand our podcast programming, we’ll engage and entertain both new and existing audiences through authentic conversations and diverse perspectives that offer a mix of star power, escapism, advice, and timely insights.”



VP/Digital Content Strategy and Operations MEL INMAN added, “While we began planning these new podcasts long before the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re delighted to debut these series at a time when people are craving content and experiences that not only entertain but inspire, inform, and bring us together.”

« see more Net News